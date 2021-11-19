On-line Shopping Safety Tips

Another year, another frenetic holiday shopping season—and yet another chance for cybercriminals. However, this year’s holiday shopping season may provide more difficulties than in previous years. Many sought-after items may be in high demand, thus shoppers are expected to flock to e-commerce. As a result, both consumers and retailers must be careful of opportunistic con artists who provide too-good-to-be-true discounts in order to acquire critical information and benefit from their victims’ losses.

This year, cybercriminals will be especially active, ready to strike wherever they sense an opening. They’re waiting for naïve customers to fall into their traps, from phishing scams to harmful software, so staying vigilant is the greatest way to reduce your risk.

As a result of the pandemic, many people have turned to e-commerce to get the clothes, electronics, home items, toys, and other things they want. And, while online buying has been steadily increasing over the years. This year’s holiday shopping season may set new highs.

In the meantime, fraudsters are plotting their attacks in the background. They also anticipate that prospects tied to holiday shopping would be profitable.

Shoppers should be aware of both classic online shopping risks and new, timely e-commerce concerns this year. We’ve listed some of the more common ones below, along with some tips on how to prevent becoming a victim: Shopping on a private network at home is one thing; shopping on a public network is another. However, you should think twice about making online transactions when connected to a public WiFi network in a coffee shop, mall, or grocery store. Hackers are more likely to target these networks in order to steal your information. They may even camp out in public places, broadcasting a hotspot called “Free Public WiFi” that may be used to capture all traffic flowing between a device and an e-commerce site when an unwary visitor connects (or any website, really). If at all possible, avoid using public WiFi unless you have a secure VPN connection, and connect to a safe, trusted network when you get home.

Fake E-Commerce Sites: During the holidays, a slew of fake shopping sites spring up, promising impossible-to-beat prices or access to hard-to-find things that, in reality, don't exist. Before making a purchase on an e-commerce site for the first time, conduct some research to ensure its credibility.