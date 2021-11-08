On his trip to Paris, Vice President Harris hopes to strengthen US-French ties.

Vice President Kamala Harris left for her third trip abroad on Monday, where she will address the European migrant issue and try to heal fences with France amid a tense diplomatic disagreement.

Harris will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders in Paris for four days, giving statements at a peace summit and participating in a multilateral conference on Libya.

On Wednesday, Harris will meet with Macron one-on-one to discuss President Joe Biden’s recent overtures aimed at mending ties strained by the AUKUS submarine deal. Biden told Macron last week that he had been “clumsy” in keeping France out of the loop on a US-Australian nuclear-powered submarine deal, a move that prompted France to take the highly unusual step of tempo.

The pact snubbed a $60 billion deal between a French defense contractor and Australia to sell diesel-powered submarines.

“For us, the relationship between the US and France, as well as the transatlantic relationship between the US and Europe, is extremely important. And it’s something that Biden emphasized during the campaign “According to a senior White House official,

“And President Biden and Vice President Harris have made strengthening our partnerships a critical element of what we want to do for our foreign policy since their first days in office.”

According to a second senior source, Harris’ speech at the Paris Peace Forum on Thursday would address “major, converging global challenges,” focusing on “growing inequality and the need for leaders around the world to band together and take strong action,” which this year’s theme is Covid recovery.

Harris will attend the Paris Conference on Libya on Friday before returning to Washington. The conference is part of a diplomatic campaign to encourage peaceful elections in Libya, which might help halt the flow of refugees fleeing the conflict-torn country to Europe.

“We aim to construct a peaceful and wealthy Libya that is free of foreign meddling and capable of fighting terrorism within its borders,” the official stated.

The vice president has been chastised for her handling of the administration’s migrant issue at the US-Mexico border, which critics believe has worsened since Biden took office.