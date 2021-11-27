On flights from South Africa, the Dutch report 61 Covid positives.

61 passengers on two KLM flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, according to Dutch health officials, and the data are being analyzed for the novel Omicron form.

The positive cases were being confined in a hotel near Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, where the 600 passengers on the planes from Johannesburg had spent hours on Friday waiting.

The Dutch Health Authority (GGD) noted in a statement that “we now know that 61 of the results were positive and 531 were negative.”

“The positive test findings will be investigated as quickly as possible to see if they are related to the new concerning variety, which has been given the moniker Omicron variant.”

The new strain, according to EU health officials, poses a “high to extremely high risk” to the continent.

According to the GGD, all travellers who tested positive must spend seven days in hotel quarantine if they display symptoms and five days if they do not.

Passengers who test negative but plan to stay in the Netherlands should isolate at home.

“We understand that people are frustrated,” the message continued, “they have just traveled a long distance with the expectation of returning home soon.”

“Instead, they are met with a situation we have never seen before in the Netherlands, namely, that they are required to be tested at Schiphol and are compelled to wait for the results.”

It stated that those who do not live in the Netherlands might “continue their voyage.”

KLM, the national airline of the Netherlands, said it would continue to fly from Johannesburg and Cape Town “in accordance with the tougher protocol.”

This meant that all travelers were barred from entering, with the exception of Dutch and EU residents, who had to provide a negative PCR test and undergo self-quarantine upon arrival.

“KLM is taking the situation extremely seriously and will continue to put passengers and crew safety first,” the airline said in a statement, adding that “it will therefore apply severe on-board safety standards for passengers and personnel.”

According to Schiphol’s website, a KLM aircraft from Johannesburg was due to arrive about 1100 GMT.