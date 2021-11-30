On Epstein planes, pilot recalls flying Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Trump.

At Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial on Tuesday, Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime pilot testified that he remembers flying Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump on the late financier’s private jets.

When VIPs were on board, Lawrence Visoski, who worked for Epstein for over 30 years, claimed he was informed that “you’d want to make sure the jet looked great.”

In addition to Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Trump, Visoski remembers flying actor Kevin Spacey.

Maxwell, the 59-year-old daughter of late media baron Robert Maxwell, is accused of assisting Epstein in the sexual exploitation of minor girls.

While awaiting trial, Epstein committed suicide in a New York prison in August 2019.

The British socialite and heiress has pleaded not guilty to six counts of luring and transporting kids for sex, which could result in her serving up to 80 years in jail.

Epstein’s VIP passengers had been previously reported, including on flights to his luxury estates throughout the world, but Visoski provided more facts as the government’s first witness at the trial.

He claimed that he had never seen any sexual behavior aboard the flights, but that the cockpit door was always shut when the plane was in flight.

When questioned if he witnessed sexual conduct with adolescents, he said, “Certainly not.”

Visoski, who worked for Epstein as a pilot from 1991 to 2019, was also questioned about a critical witness named “Jane” who is testifying against Maxwell.

Jane’s birth certificate was shown to the jury, but it was not made public. Prosecutors said she was under the age of 18 when she met with Epstein.

With the exception of girls traveling with their families, Visoski claimed he would occasionally see passengers boarding, but he could not recall ever seeing anyone younger than 18 to 20 years old.

He described Jane as a “mature woman with piercing powder blue eyes,” according to him.

Maxwell, the pilot added, was Epstein’s “number two,” and she would frequently call to schedule his flights. The line of enquiry was about her role in Epstein’s life organization.

On the first day of Maxwell’s trial, prosecutors said that she gave Epstein minor females “to be sexually abused.”

Four women accused of being abused by the couple are important witnesses in the trial, which is receiving a lot of media attention.

Prosecutors allege that Maxwell aided and abetted the abuse of the four unidentified women by befriending them and taking them shopping and to the movies.