On Election Day, a Nicaraguan woman pays tribute to her teen son who was killed in protests.

Junior Gaitan was 15 years old when he was shot in the chest during protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in 2018.

His mother, Aura Lila Lopez, is still reeling from the tragedy three years later. She plans to visit her son’s grave on Sunday, when Nicaraguans go to the polls in a presidential election stacked in Ortega’s favor.

Photos of Junior cover one full wall at Lopez’s dingy home in Masaya, Nicaragua’s southernmost city.

More framed images of the adolescent border a tiny table with statuettes of Jesus and the Virgin Mary, a candle, and a wreath of artificial blue and white flowers — the Nicaraguan flag’s colors.

The shrine continues to expand.

Lopez, 49, told AFP, “I still cry, I still ache for him.”

She is dressed in a T-shirt with a photo of her kid in his elementary school graduation toga and the words: “Junior Gaitan is a member of the Gaitan family. El Pollito (the Little Chicken) is a character in the film El Pollito “His moniker.

“I can’t seem to get used to not seeing him. It is really difficult to lose a child, and it is something I would never wish on anyone “She was in tears.

Gaitan was one of at least 328 individuals killed by Nicaraguan security forces during violent anti-government protests in 2018, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

Ortega, now 75, has accused the demonstrators of “terrorism” and of attempting to depose him with the support of the US.

With all plausible competitors arrested or exiled, he is certain of a fourth consecutive term in elections on Sunday.

During the protests in 2018, Gaitan was one of several young people who set up barriers, effectively paralyzing the country for four months.

According to his mother, he was shot by a police officer while carrying a rucksack full with mortars.

On that day, June 2, 2018, he awoke early to take up his place at a barricade, but his mother kept him in a room because police and armed groups were patrolling the Monimbo area in Masaya, which was at the epicenter of the anti-government protests.

“He was impatient to get away, so he began to cry, and his father agreed to let him go visit the barrier. He warned him not to go any further “Lopez related the story.

She became concerned when he did not return after a few hours.

She recalls thinking, "If something happens to Junior, I'm going to die."