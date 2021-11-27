On ‘Dystopia’ flights from South Africa, the Dutch discover 61 Covid positives.

61 passengers on two KLM flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, according to Dutch health officials, and the data are being analyzed for the novel Omicron form.

Positive patients were confined in a hotel near Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest international air travel hubs, accounting for more than a tenth of the 600 persons aboard the two planes.

Passengers stated they waited in the arrivals hall for hours to be tested, and witnesses said many people failed to wear face masks or maintain social distance.

The Dutch Health Authority (GGD) noted in a statement that “we now know that 61 of the results were positive and 531 were negative.”

“The positive test findings will be investigated as quickly as possible to see if they are related to the new concerning variety, which has been given the moniker Omicron variant.”

According to the GGD, all travellers who tested positive must spend seven days in hotel quarantine if they display symptoms and five days if they do not.

Passengers who test negative but plan to stay in the Netherlands should isolate at home. It stated that those who do not live in the Netherlands might “continue their voyage.”

After hours of waiting, passenger Paula Zimmerman obtained a negative test, but she must now spend five days in home quarantine, according to footage she shared on Twitter.

Zimmerman told AFP that passengers on the plane were “removed from the tarmac to an isolated place where we waited for four hours before being checked.”

She claimed that “everyone on the plane was in there,” with little regard for social distancing conventions.

Her final video, which was uploaded at 0250 GMT on Saturday, showed a line of travellers waiting to be tested, while others slept on benches on the floor.

“Unfortunately, the organization was horrible. She tweeted, “Lessons to be learned for the future.”

Stephanie Nolen, a global health reporter for the New York Times, also tweeted about her ordeal in the “Dystopia Central Airline Hallway.”

Passengers, including babies and children, were jammed together while waiting to be screened, and “still 30% of individuals are wearing no mask simply over mouth,” she said.

“The Dutch authorities are not implementing the law.” “At hour 12, we’re just in this stuffy room, breathing on each other,” she explained.

Nolen was eventually allowed to continue her journey to Toronto, Canada, on Saturday morning.

"It was found to be negative. At least for the time being. After all that time spent in an unventilated room with maskless yellers.