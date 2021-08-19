On Delta Fears, Oil Prices Fall and Stocks Fall.

On concerns that the latest wave of Covid-19 infections could stifle global economy, oil prices plummeted Thursday and global markets generally fell.

“The virus has worried investors once again, exacerbated by reports that the Federal Reserve in the United States may be on the verge of decreasing its economic assistance for the US economy,” Hargreaves Lansdown analysts said.

The major Paris stock index fell 3.0 percent in late morning trading before recovering, with the luxury sector particularly severely hit on concerns about China’s stuttering economic recovery and an impending crackdown on the wealthy by Beijing’s authorities.

Of recent years, luxury firms have grown to rely largely on well-heeled Chinese, and shares in Paris-listed luxury groups have suffered as a result.

LVMH shares slumped 6.4 percent, Kering 9.5 percent, and Hermes 4.7 percent.

Investor fears, according to UBS analysts, are “driven by three key factors: 1) continued Covid-related limitations; 2) probable macro slowdown; and, most recently, policy concerns amid the government’s call for wealth distribution and a crackdown on high incomes.”

The indices in Frankfurt and London also fell, echoing Asia’s poor performance.

However, following a better-than-expected US jobless claims report, Wall Street markets finished little altered.

Analysts blamed a disappointing retail sales report and a Federal Reserve warning that it will begin to reduce assistance this year for the slump in US stocks during the last two days.

The fast-spreading variety, however, “risks delaying, but not derailing” the recovery, according to Oxford Economics analysts. They projected that authorities would focus on vaccination distribution and would only impose strong limits if there was a significant increase in severe Covid cases.

According to economists, the dollar rose against most major rival currencies on speculation that the Fed’s decision to cut bond purchases will be followed by higher US interest rates.

The strengthening of the US dollar dragged on dollar-priced oil, which fell more than 3.0% at one point because to lower demand estimates due to mounting virus fears, particularly in commodities-hungry China.

According to AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam, “concerns about lowering demand expectations as a result of an increase in coronavirus cases around the world have contributed to the drop” in oil.

“The strengthening of the dollar has exacerbated the downward pressure.”

On Wall Street, petroleum-related stocks had a bad day, tumbling along with oil prices as rising viral cases cast doubt on crude consumption. ConocoPhillips, Chevron, and ExxonMobil all dropped by at least 2%.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.2 percent at 34,894.12. (close)

