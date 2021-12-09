On December 9, cryptocurrency prices continued to fall, while Ether and Luna rose.

Despite losing 0.79 percent of its value in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin managed to stay over the $50,000 threshold on Thursday. Rival Ethereum, on the other hand, gained even as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.08 percent to $2.37 trillion at 2.50 a.m. ET, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin was selling at $50,109, continuing its downward trend since the weekend crypto market drop, which corresponded with BitMart’s disclosure of a security breach in which the equivalent of $196 million was stolen from investors putting programmable money on BitMart’s network.

Following the incident, the CEOs of more than a half-dozen crypto companies testified before Congress for a five-hour hearing to defend the industry, as lawmakers and regulators sought to bring the $2 trillion market under official control.

In the previous 24 hours, Tether and Polkadot have both shrunk. Shiba Inu, a meme cryptocurrency, and Dogecoin, a competitor, both fell in value. However, Terra LUNA, which is presently ranked 10th among the top cryptos, has increased by more than 10% in the last 24 hours.

Solana and Binance Coin were also in the green. In the previous 24 hours, Cardano and XRP have also risen.

The cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, and experts advise investors not to make choices based on price fluctuations.