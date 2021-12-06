On December 6, most of the top crypto coins plummeted as Bitcoin and Ether continued to fall.

After a weekend of huge price drops in Bitcoin and Ethereum, the cryptocurrency market remained negative. As of 2.32 a.m. ET, the global crypto market cap has dropped 2.77 percent to $2.26 trillion.

Bitcoin fell 2.68 percent to $48,231 in the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap data, this represents a 16.08 percent drop from the prior week. This is a significant drop for the top coin, which hit a new high on Nov. 10 before entering a bear market hovering around $54,000.

“Because the Bitcoin market is much more ‘thin’ on weekends, the decrease was likely amplified.” The buyer came back in after the dust settled, and it stabilized,” Matt Maley, an equities strategist at Miller Tabak, told CNBC.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum has dropped 3.37 percent to $4081. Last week, the second most valuable cryptocurrency was creeping closer to a new high, but it took a big hit on Friday night.

Following notable investor Louis Navellier’s warning that the US Federal Reserve’s tapering could break the Bitcoin and crypto bubble, the crypto market crashed.

He also cautioned that the price of Bitcoin might fall below $10,000.

The development of the Omicron Covid-19 version, as well as the forthcoming holiday season, according to crypto specialists, could be among the reasons for the huge crypto drop.

Binance Coin, among other cryptocurrencies, has dropped 5.38 percent in the last 24 hours. Solana and Cardano both lost more than 6% of their value. Polkadot and Tether were both losing money.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, two meme cryptos, have continued to fall in value. Meanwhile, LUNA has surpassed Avalanche to reach the tenth slot, despite falling 17.12 percent in the last 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, and experts advise investors not to make choices based on price fluctuations.