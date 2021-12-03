On December 3rd, most of the top cryptos were in the green, Luna was up, and Shiba Inu was down.

The worldwide crypto market cap increased 0.4 percent to $2.62 trillion as of 2.54 a.m. ET, with top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum rising marginally in the last 24 hours. Other major coins appeared to have followed suit and were now trading in the green.

According to CoinMarketCap data, bitcoin increased 0.01 percent to $56,840.

After a minor dip on Thursday, rival coin Ethereum has gained 0.16 percent in the last 24 hours.

Cardano gained 6.65% in the previous 24 hours while Solana gained 4.18 percent in the same time frame, among other cryptos. Tether and XRP were also trading in the positive territory.

Part of the bullishness can be linked to the Indian government’s choice to regulate cryptocurrency rather than outright ban it. This month, the Indian parliament is poised to pass legislation on the subject.

LUNA rose 10.31% in the last 24 hours to $69.01, surpassing Avalanche (AVAX) to claim the 11th rank in the cryptocurrency market. If the current trend continues, it might easily overtake Dogecoin as the top crypto.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu, the meme cryptocurrency, continued to fall. Dogecoin, on the other hand, has risen modestly in the last 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, and experts advise investors not to make choices based on price fluctuations.