On December 17th, most of the top cryptocurrencies took a dive as Bitcoin and Ether fell once more.

The cryptocurrency market turned red again on Friday, with all of the top ten currencies trading lower, resulting in a 3.69 percent drop in the global crypto market cap in the last 24 hours, to $2.18 trillion as of 3 a.m. ET.

The bearishness was related to the holiday season and anxieties sparked by the new Covid-19 version Omicron, according to experts.

In the previous 24 hours, Bitcoin has dropped 3.70 percent to $46,975, while Ethereum has dropped over 3.8 percent to $3877.

Binance Coin, Tether, Solana, and Cardano, among other major coins, have all dropped in the previous 24 hours. Avalanche, which had been rising following Circle’s debut of its stablecoin USDC on the blockchain on Thursday, has now reversed course.

The meme cryptos Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were also affected by the crypto market collapse.

Despite the market’s continued bearishness, experts are optimistic about gains in the coming year.

The cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, and experts advise investors not to make choices based on price fluctuations.