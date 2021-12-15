On December 15, the cryptocurrency market largely trades in green, with Dogecoin soaring after Musk’s support.

The cryptocurrency market exploded after a gloomy day, with major coins Bitcoin and Ethereum rising modestly in the last 24 hours, sending the global crypto market worth up 2.35 percent to $2.20 trillion as of 3.10 a.m. ET.

Bitcoin increased 2.52% in the last 24 hours to $48,324, according to CoinMarketCap data. Experts believe Bitcoin will continue to gain traction and reach new all-time highs by early next year.

The majority of the top coins were trading in the green ahead of the much-anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, which will look for signs of tapering and rate hikes.

Ether increased by 1.65% to $3869, while Binance Coin was trading in the green.

Solana gained 7.92 percent and Cardano gained 2.78 percent in the last 24 hours, among other notable cryptos.

Dogecoin increased 12.75 percent in the previous 24 hours after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the company was considering making some products available for purchase with Dogecoins.

Shiba Inu, a competitor, has also risen marginally in the last 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, and experts advise investors not to make choices based on price fluctuations.