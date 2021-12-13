On December 13th, the majority of the top crypto coins continued to fall.

The market capitalization of cryptocurrency declined 0.45% in the last 24 hours as main coins Bitcoin and Ethereum went below significant milestones. Bitcoin dropped 0.23 percent to trade below $50,000, while Ethereum dropped below $4,000.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the global crypto market cap fell to $2.25 trillion at 1.49 a.m. ET.

While Bitcoin was trading at $49,052, Ethereum was trading at $3994 after a 1.54% drop in the previous 24 hours. Experts are concerned about the recent drop in Ether pricing.

“We might see a huge dip across altcoins if Ethereum falls below the important support of $4,000,” Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of crypto trading site Mudrex, told The Economic Times.

Binance Coin declined 1.09 percent and Tether fell 0.07 percent in the last 24 hours, among other top coins. Solana and Cardano were both losing money.

Dogecoin, a meme cryptocurrency, also dropped 1.75 percent. Shiba Inu, on the other hand, gained 1.36 percent.

According to Reuters, the ripples from China’s Evengrade group’s failure may have led to the recent crypto crisis.

Other factors include market uncertainty caused by the new Covid-19 version Omicron, as well as expectations of future Fed tapering resulting to liquidity withdrawal. One of the reasons for the crypto market decline could be the holiday season.

Polkadot and LUNA, on the other hand, were trading in the green on the top cryptos chart.

The cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, and experts advise investors not to make choices based on price fluctuations.