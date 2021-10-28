On Covid Pressures, the Bank of Japan lowers its annual growth forecast.

As the pandemic continues to weigh on the world’s third-largest economy, the Bank of Japan lowered its annual growth projection on Thursday while maintaining its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The central bank forecasted 3.4 percent growth for the year to March 2022 in a quarterly report on prices and the economy, down from its prior prediction of 3.8 percent.

“Downward pressure from Covid-19 is projected to persist on service consumption, and exports and production are predicted to temporarily slow owing to supply-side limitations,” according to the research.

“However, as the impact of Covid-19 fades over time, owing primarily to widespread immunization, the economy is projected to recover.”

The bank raised its growth prediction for the fiscal year ending March 2023 from 2.7 percent to 2.9 percent, reflecting the more upbeat longer-term view.

Despite years of work and soaring global prices, the Bank of Japan maintained its long-standing aim of two percent inflation.

Market participants had expected the policy decision to remain unchanged.

“We do not expect the BoJ to consider amending its core easing policy with yield curve control, even though other central banks have begun to unwind the easing through tapering and rate hikes in response to the recovery of the economy from the pandemic and higher inflation,” said Masamichi Adachi, an economist at UBS, ahead of the decision.

“We expect the Bank of Japan to remain on hold with an easing bias at least until April 2023, when governor (Haruhiko) Kuroda and two deputy governors’ tenure expire.”

The bank’s special loan program to help firms affected by the epidemic is set to expire in March, and “we believe the conversation on how to end (or not end) it will start in December or January,” according to Adachi.

The central bank also cut its inflation projection for this fiscal year from 0.6 percent to flat, citing a rebasing of the index as the reason.