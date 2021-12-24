On Christmas Eve, markets sway as Covid’s fears fade.

Investors contemplated receding Omicron coronavirus threats as world stock markets swayed Friday in sluggish Christmas Eve activity, with European bourses closing early ahead of the long holiday weekend.

After Wall Street completed its trading week with robust gains on excellent economic data on Thursday, Asian markets mainly advanced in weak volumes.

In a half-day session, the London and Paris stock markets ran out of steam, with traders apprehensive of more prospective curbs to reduce Omicron.

“Markets… are cautious today due to lesser volumes since traders are on vacation,” AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam told AFP.

“We feel there is still reason to be optimistic about Covid vaccines in general — yet, there are legitimate concerns that more limitations may be imposed ahead of New Year’s Eve to halt the spread of Covid.”

The DAX index in Frankfurt ended the week with a gain of 1.0 percent, closing at 15,756.31 points.

According to studies, Omicron infections are less likely to result in hospitalization, implying that the pandemic will have a smaller economic impact.

The US approval of medications from Merck and Pfizer to add to a growing array of weapons against Covid has also boosted sentiment.

“Omicron appears to be more of a short-term interruption to the economic picture than a catastrophic headwind that throws the economy off course,” OANDA analyst Edward Moya noted.

Following a slew of generally positive US economic statistics, the S&P 500 concluded the last session before the long holiday weekend at a new high.

Consumer spending increased in November, though at a slower pace, according to Commerce Department data, while new home sales increased.

Unemployment claims remained unchanged from the previous week, although orders for big-ticket manufactured products increased, owing primarily to aircraft.

Inflation, on the other hand, rose to its highest level in in four decades, highlighting the Federal Reserve’s delicate balancing act between containing inflationary pressures and keeping the economy on pace.

According to Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Omicron “will cause some slowdowns in the economy, possibly some production slowdowns, which could add to inflation pressures in the short term,” but the economy will work its way through the situation.

The upbeat mood spread to Asia, with most markets climbing, albeit in muted activity due to some major exchanges being closed or operating on reduced hours ahead of the Christmas holiday.

FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,372.10 points in London (close)

