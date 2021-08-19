On Capitol Hill, a man threatens to detonate a bomb.

On Thursday, a man in a pickup vehicle threatened to detonate a bomb on Capitol Hill in Washington, prompting evacuations and a large police response – months after the location was attacked in a fatal insurgency.

Much of the complex was cordoned off as police and FBI officials worked out a deal with the driver, who had driven his truck onto the pavement near the Capitol and the Library of Congress, and looked for explosives.

The US Capitol Police tweeted, “This is an active bomb threat investigation.”

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters, “The driver of the truck told the responding officer on the site that he had a bomb and what seemed to be a detonator in the man’s hand.”

A man who appeared to be the suspect went on Facebook Live to make a series of incomprehensible threats and want to talk with Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’m attempting to contact Joe Biden by phone. The bald-headed man with a salt-and-pepper goatee, wearing a white T-shirt and named on the Facebook page as Ray Roseberry, added, “I’m parked up here on the sidewalk right next all this wonderful things.”

“I’m not causing any harm to anyone, Joe. I’m not going to pull the trigger on this. He said, “I can’t.” “I’m telling you, those snipers come in and start shooting this window out, and this bomb goes off,” says the narrator.

While he did not identify himself as a political figure, he did mention “the revolution” and stated, “I’m looking for all my other patriots to come out and help me.”

He went on to criticize Biden’s party, stating, “You all realize what you’re doing, Democrats?” You’re suffocating America.”

The profile in question had been deactivated, and the incident was being investigated, according to Facebook’s policy communications director Andy Stone.

Law enforcement was “in conversation with the suspect,” according to Manger, who added that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was aiding.

“We’re attempting to gather as much information as we can in order to reach a peaceful resolution,” the police chief said, declining to name the suspect or offer specifics about him.

Manger continued, “We don’t know what his motivations are.”

While it was unclear whether the bomb threat was credible, the major buildings of the Library of Congress, as well as the adjoining US Supreme Court and at least one of the three House office buildings, were evacuated.

According to reports, the nearby Republican National Committee headquarters were also evacuated, and the Washington Metro’s Capitol South subway station was blocked as a result. Brief News from Washington Newsday.