On-campus workers must be vaccinated, according to Google and Facebook.

Google and Facebook announced on Wednesday that employees returning to work will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the latest move by businesses and government agencies in the United States.

Infections caused by a Delta strain of the virus have increased fears in the United States, where 611,000 people have died as a result of the pandemic.

According to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, unvaccinated employees will be barred from the company’s campuses, and the company’s global work-from-home option will be extended through October 18.

In a blog post, Pichai stated that “anyone going to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated.”

“In the next weeks, we will begin implementing this policy in the United States, with plans to expand to additional regions in the coming months.”

According to the Silicon Valley tech titan, implementation will be tailored to local needs, including vaccination availability.

“I hope that by taking these steps, everyone will feel more at ease as offices reopen,” Pichai stated.

“Seeing Googlers at the office together these past few weeks gave me hope for the future, and I’m looking forward to better days ahead.”

Google and Facebook were among the firms around the world that abandoned campuses early last year, allowing employees to work from home rather than risk being exposed to Covid-19 in the office.

According to Pichai, Google has been paying the salaries of campus workers who have been unable to execute their tasks due to shuttered offices and assisting employees in obtaining immunizations.

“Even as the virus spreads throughout the globe, it’s good to see very high immunization rates for our Google community in countries where vaccines are widely available,” Pichai added.

“This is one of the main reasons we felt comfortable allowing staff to return early to several of our offices.”

Tech tycoon On Wednesday, Facebook issued a similar statement, stating that when its offices reopen, only vaccinated employees will be accepted.

In answer to an AFP question, Facebook vice president of people Lori Goler said, “We will be requiring anyone coming to work at any of our US campuses to be vaccinated.”

“We will have a protocol in place for people who are unable to get vaccinated due to medical or other reasons, and we will continue to evaluate our strategy in other places as the situation develops.”

Many unions and anti-mandate activists have spoken out against mandatory vaccines, citing personal liberty concerns.

President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that a vaccine requirement for America’s more than two million federal employees is being considered.

Official workers in California and New York City will be required to get vaccinated or take weekly testing.