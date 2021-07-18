On Blue Origin’s First Crewed Flight, Who’s Who

Blue Origin’s first crewed trip takes place on Tuesday, and four individuals will be the first to pass the Karman line, which separates Earth’s atmosphere from space.

He’s a quick glance at the next astronauts’ foursome.

Jeff Bezos, 57, will spend a few minutes on a spaceship manufactured by the firm he established in 2000, when he was still a single-digit millionaire, leaving behind the planet where he made his great wealth.

He launched Amazon.com, a modest online bookshop, out of his garage six years prior. Bezos’ net worth is now projected to be in excess of $200 billion.

Jeff Bezos has invited his brother Mark, a businessman who also works as a volunteer firefighter and oversees the Bezos Family Foundation.

The two are closest friends, and Jeff documented the moment he shocked his younger brother, who is six years his junior, by inviting him to join the mission in an Instagram video that went viral last month.

Wally Funk, a pioneering female aviator, is set to become the world’s oldest astronaut at the age of 82, realizing a longstanding ambition stymied by early space period prejudice.

Funk, who began flying lessons at the age of nine, excelled in the Mercury 13 project, which was designed to train female astronauts to the same standards as male astronauts, but the program was eventually canceled.

Despite this, she had a successful career in aviation, serving as chief pilot in many flight schools and becoming the first female air safety investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board.

Oliver Daemen, who is 18 years old, is on his way to becoming the world’s youngest astronaut. He is a space enthusiast with a private pilot’s license who will begin university studies in physics this September.

The Dutch kid is travelling in place of the still-unidentified winner of a $28 million public auction, who has asked to postpone the trip until later due to “scheduling conflicts.”

According to CNBC, Daemen’s ticket was paid for by his father, the CEO of a private equity firm.