On Armistice Day, Macron Tears For A French Resistance Hero.

President Emmanuel Macron wept on Thursday as he paid a farewell tribute to Hubert Germain, the last World War II French Resistance hero recognized by Charles de Gaulle, who died last month.

Before his body was placed in France’s military memorial at Mont-Valerien outside the French capital, Macron held a special Armistice Day service in central Paris honoring Germain.

Germain, the last living Resistance soldier who was named a Companion of the Liberation by late Free France commander de Gaulle, died in October at the age of 101.

On an armoured truck, his coffin was brought up the Champs-Elysees to the Arc de Triomphe, where Macron and visiting American Vice President Kamala Harris paid their condolences.

“Everyone anticipated the day when we would have to bid our final goodbyes to the last Companion. “Would we be here today if Germain wasn’t here?” Macron wondered.” After France’s capitulation, Germain, the son of a colonial army general, went to Britain in his late teens, where he joined up with de Gaulle, who was organizing resistance to the German occupation.

He went on to participate in crucial battles such as Bir-Hakeim in Libya, El Alamein in Egypt, and Tunisia, as well as the liberation of Germany-occupied France in 1944.

The Paris-born soldier was one of 1,038 persons awarded the Order of the Liberation by de Gaulle, who would go on to become France’s president and the architect of the current constitution.

Germain, who went on to become a member of parliament and a minister, was buried at Mont Valerien, a former castle west of Paris where German troops used to execute opponents, in a special vault intended for Resistance members.

Macron could be seen with his eyes full of tears, which he patted with a white tissue while a chorus sung the Marseillaise and the coffin was brought towards him.

In accordance with Germain’s intentions, he then placed a Cross of Lorraine, the resistance symbol, fashioned out of wood from Notre-Dame cathedral on his coffin.

Every year on Armistice Day, a national holiday commemorating the signing of the armistice that ended World War I, France holds a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe.

After a bruising battle over a cancelled submarine contract, Harris’ appearance at the ceremony is considered as a reflection of the traditional strength of France-US relations.