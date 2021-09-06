On an Indo-Pacific mission, a British aircraft carrier is in Japan.

The new HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier from the United Kingdom has conducted a port call in Japan, adding to pressure on China from Tokyo, the United States, and allies over its increasingly assertive regional naval posture.

The Queen Elizabeth is the flagship of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group deployment, which has recently made stops around Japan and conducted exercises with boats from ally nations.

“This port call to Japan by the British carrier strike group, as well as the cooperative exercises,” Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Monday at Yokosuka base, where the British ship is docked.

“Defense cooperation between Japan and the United Kingdom contributes not only to our countries’ security, but also to the Indo-Pacific and worldwide community’s peace and stability, while also addressing global issues,” Kishi noted.

Both countries have expressed resistance to unilateral attempts to alter the status quo in the disputed East and South China seas, as well as the necessity of a free and open maritime order, he said.

The deployment, according to the British embassy in Tokyo, is “a striking show of the United Kingdom’s deep and enduring cooperation with Japan, as well as the United Kingdom’s commitment to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific area.”

The 65,000-tonne carrier is the largest surface warship ever built in the United Kingdom, and it is heading a group of six British ships and a submarine, one US destroyer, and a Dutch frigate.

The group is being hailed as “the greatest concentration of marine and air power to leave the UK in a generation,” and Chinese state media has already issued a strong warning.

China may feel obligated to retaliate to the flotilla, according to an editorial in the nationalist state-run tabloid Global Times published in July.

“We seriously warn this group: They are obliged to remain restrained and observe the rules,” it stated, addressing the UK and allied strike force in particular.

It happened as the group approached the contentious South China Sea after conducting drills with the navies of India, Malaysia, and Singapore in preparation for the Japan stopover.

The deployment was described as “confident, but not confrontational” by the British defense minister at the time.

Uninhabited islets that are barely above the waterline, as well as man-made islands with airstrips and military bases, are all included in Beijing’s claims to the whole South China Sea.

On a voyage that will span almost 26,000 nautical miles, the CSG21 will visit 40 countries. Brief News from Washington Newsday.