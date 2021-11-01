On Amazon, Oprah Reveals Her Favorite Things List For 2021.

On Monday, Oprah Winfrey published a list of 110 goods on Amazon as part of her “favorite things” list. This is a gift recommendations for the holiday season of 2021.

It was Winfrey’s most extensive list yet. Her 2020 to-do list consisted of 72 things. There were 79 items in 2019, compared to 107 in 2018. All 110 items are available on Amazon and OprahDaily.com, Winfrey’s lifestyle and digital storytelling website.

For the past 25 years, Winfrey has published this list. Small enterprises were the focus this year, as they were last year. Over 40 of her suggestions are under $50.

In honor of this occasion, @oprahdaily is concentrating on the tiny. We’re honoring small businesses this year, many of which are owned by women and people of color.

Coats, sweaters, and throw blankets, as well as packets of tea, cookies, and fragrant candles, are all on the list.

Winfrey also separated the list into other categories, such as trendy, cozy, home, kitchen, beauty, technology, pet, food, children, and books and writing presents.

She stated on her website regarding the revelation, “I think we all deserve some surprises and thrills for the holiday season after this last year.” “That’s why we scoured the globe for these truly extraordinary goods. This year, what’s more important to us? Small businesses, women-owned products, and items made by people of color are honored. You’ll undoubtedly find something for everyone on your shopping list. Just remember to reward yourself.” #OprahsFavoriteThings began in 1996 with a pair of pajamas that I adored and wanted to share with my entire studio audience—and now, 25 years later, we’re still doing it! pic.twitter.com/kj5QARYovd