On a Zoom video call, Better.com’s CEO fires 900 employees, saying, “You’re The Unlucky Group.”

Better.com In a recent Zoom webinar, CEO Vishal Garg fired over 900 employees, referring to them as “part of the unlucky bunch.” Social media users have chastised the mortgage company, claiming that the layoffs were unjust.

Garg can be heard saying on the Wednesday Zoom conversation, according to a recording obtained by CNN Business, that the employees on the call “are part of the unfortunate group that is getting laid off.” “Your employment here is terminated effective immediately,” Garg added. “The market has changed, as you know,” Garg told the sacked staff, “and we must shift with it in order to survive.” According to sources familiar with the matter, the digital mortgage lender has “too many employees in the wrong locations.” The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, indicated that the mortgage market is projected to drop dramatically following the pandemic’s quick expansion, which was fueled by cheap interest rates. Furthermore, in the digital mortgage business, it is projected that technology will continue to replace human labor.

Better.com’s Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ryan said in a statement to SFGate that the layoffs were “gut wrenching,” but that “a fortress balance sheet and a limited and focused workforce set us prepared to play offense moving into a drastically altering homeownership market.”

Ryan further emphasized that only 9% of its personnel, or roughly 900 people, have been laid off, rather than the 15% Garg claimed during the Zoom call.

The act has sparked outrage among Twitter users who have learned of it. According to Forbes, it is “common company” practice to postpone unpleasant news such as mass layoffs around the Christmas season so that employees may spend time with their families. Better.com just received a $750 million infusion, according to the magazine, raising questions about why the corporation didn’t wait to analyze the impact of the capital injection before laying off people.

One Twitter user claimed that a company’s CEO had “done such a terrible job” that it has no choice but to terminate 15% of its employees. “You’ve failed, and you should be laid off,” the user said.

Another commenter admitted that layoffs are a "business reality," but claimed that "I can't think of a more insulting manner to announce it than Better did." Another Twitter user mentioned that the holidays are a good time to lay off people.