On a US cruise ship, 55 people tested positive for Covid.

On a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship that departed Saturday from the southeastern US state of Florida, 55 passengers tested positive for Covid-19, according to the firm.

Despite the fact that 95 percent of those on board were vaccinated against the coronavirus, the infections on the “Odyssey of the Seas” impacted guests and staff members, Royal Caribbean stated late Wednesday.

The ship did not dock in the Caribbean islands of Curacao and Aruba, the ship’s final scheduled stops on its eight-day journey, out of an abundance of caution, and will remain at sea until it returns to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 26.

According to the newspaper USA Today, the Odyssey is carrying 3,587 passengers and 1,599 crew members.

All 55 people afflicted have been immunized against the coronavirus and are asymptomatic or have moderate symptoms, according to the shipping business.

Their close associates were confined for 24 hours before being tested for Covid.

In less than a week, there has been a second outbreak on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

After a seven-day cruise in the Caribbean, the “Symphony of the Seas” arrived in Miami on Saturday with 48 Covid-19 patients on board.

In the early months of the pandemic in 2020, several passenger ships had coronavirus outbreaks, causing cruise operations to be halted for more than a year.

In June, the industry reopened with strict security measures in place to prevent possible infection.

Royal Caribbean, for example, demands that all passengers and workers over the age of 12 be completely immunized.

However, the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus strain poses a new threat to the sector.