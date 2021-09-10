On a plane, you don’t want to wear a mask? You will be fined $500.

According to President Joe Biden’s latest executive order, unruly passengers who refuse to wear a face mask on a plane will be fined twice as much.

The directive was issued as part of Vice President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 action plan, which was unveiled on Thursday and directed the Transportation Security Administration to “increase sanctions for those who are not in compliance.”

According to the White House, the increased face mask charge applies to airports as well as “certain modes of public transportation, including many airplanes, trains, maritime vessels, and intercity bus services.”

The enhanced fine will be in force until January 18, 2022, and is part of an effort to “slow and restrict the virus’s spread.”

According to the TSA, first-time violators will face fines ranging from $500 to $1,000, while repeat violators would face fines ranging from $1,000 to $3,000.

“We know masking helps reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Biden stated on Thursday. That’s why, when I took office, I mandated the use of masks in all government buildings and on public lands, as well as on aircraft and other forms of transportation.”

“Today — tonight, I’m announcing that the Transportation Safety Administration — the TSA — will quadruple the penalty on travelers who refuse to wear face masks,” he said. Prepare to pay if you break the rules.

“And, by the way, be respectful. The rage directed at flight attendants and anyone performing their jobs that you see on television is immoral; it’s ugly.”

In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration received 4,184 reports of disruptive passengers on aircraft. Mask policies were involved in a total of 3,057 instances.

This year, the agency has issued more than $1 million in fines to customers who have misbehaved on flights.