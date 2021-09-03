On a mixed day for markets, US stocks shrug over weak August jobs data.

After Japan’s prime minister declared his retirement, Wall Street markets brushed over a poor August US jobs report on Friday that could delay the phasing down of monetary stimulus, while Tokyo surged on stimulus prospects.

According to government data released on Friday, the United States gained only 235,000 jobs last month, much below projections and possibly indicating that the Delta variant is affecting the US economic recovery.

However, the announcement had a limited impact on US stocks, with the Nasdaq edging closer to its third consecutive record.

The statistic is likely to persuade the US Federal Reserve to postpone beginning to reduce its economic boost at its September meeting.

“Only time will tell if this is just a stumbling block for America’s quickly growing economy, or if job creation has truly strayed off course,” said Jay Mawji, managing director of global liquidity provider IX Prime.

“However, the markets are anticipating the Fed’s next move. The Fed is likely to hold rates at their present low level, sending the dollar into the weekend well in the red, barring any shocks in the coming weeks,” he added.

European stocks had already given up early gains to finish down.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would take its time winding down financial support and would be even more cautious in raising interest rates, but he gave no timetable.

“If Fed Chair Powell needed cover to make his case for why the Fed should delay unveiling a tapering plan at the September 21-22 FOMC meeting, he found it in today’s release of the August Employment Situation Report,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick J. O’Hare.

In Asia, Tokyo markets rose more than 2% as Yoshihide Suga said that he will not contest for the leadership of his ruling party, thereby ending his time as premier and setting the succession battle wide open.

Analysts believe the improvements are due to expectations that the incoming president will push for a large expenditure plan to help the virus-ravaged economy. Fumio Kishida, Suga’s opponent in last year’s election, asked for tens of trillions of yen in investment to combat the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday.

The cities of Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, Mumbai, Bangkok, and Jakarta also saw increases.

However, Hong Kong and Shanghai plummeted, with IT businesses being harmed by Alibaba’s $15 billion (12.6 billion euros) charitable gesture. Brief News from Washington Newsday.