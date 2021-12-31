Omicron is sabotaging the US economy’s holiday recovery.

Holiday activities have been canceled in droves, thousands of flights have been canceled, and cruises have been canceled: the Omicron variety has wrought havoc in the United States, and the new year may bring even more problems, worsening the workforce scarcity and recent price hikes.

In an interview with AFP, Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics said, “We are starting to see some initial signals that Omicron is having an influence on the economy, notably in the sectors where face to face interactions are most crucial,” in particular service sector enterprises like bars and restaurants.

Covid had been expected to fade from view in the world’s greatest economy, but on the eve of the new year, the virus has reared its head once more.

During the holiday travel season, the extremely contagious Omicron variant, which first appeared a month ago, is driving the number of new cases to rise to record highs.

Health officials cautioned Americans to avoid cruise travel after 5,013 instances were registered in US territorial waters between December 15 and 29, compared to only 162 in the previous two weeks.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that “even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for developing and spreading Covid-19 strains.”

According to economists, quantifying the economic repercussions of this new variety is difficult.

Because of Omicron, Moody’s analysts downgraded their first-quarter growth prediction to roughly two percent, rather than the five percent previously predicted.

In a tweet, Grant Thornton economist Diane Swonk warned that the “fear of contagion” driving canceled events and a drop in restaurant bookings “is only part of the picture,” stressing that employers are facing increased staffing shortages due to the spike in infections.

“This isn’t new; it’s simply been amplified by Omicron,” she explained.

As the number of cases rises, more workers will be placed in quarantine as a result of a positive Covid-19 test or contact with an infected person, potentially paralyzing a substantial portion of the economy.

“We’ve already seen the start of what I — and clearly the CDC — believe will be a surge in people who are unwell and unable to keep even basic services running,” Swonk added.

The most noticeable effect was the thousands of flights that were canceled over the Christmas holiday as airlines struggled to fill planes with enough flight crews.

President Joe Biden’s administration cut the recommended quarantine period in half to five days on Monday in an effort to relieve the strain of protracted quarantine restrictions. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.