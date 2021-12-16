Omicron infuses a sense of urgency into the EU summit.

The rapid spread of Omicron across Europe and beyond has heightened the urgency of an EU conference scheduled for Thursday, with leaders attempting to show a cohesive, bloc-wide approach.

Projections that the altered and highly contagious Covid strain could become prevalent in the EU as soon as next month have pushed the problem to the forefront of the agenda and sparked worries of a public health crisis.

Other major issues occupying EU capitals, such as Russia’s military build-up, which could presage an invasion of Ukraine, will be discussed during the summit.

This was the focus of a meeting between EU leaders and their eastern European counterparts on Wednesday, which included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The high-level talks are rounded out by an ongoing dispute with Belarus over migratory flows that are straining the EU’s borders, as well as rising energy prices that are exacerbating already-high inflation.

All of this adds up to a tense summit, the last before France takes up the rotating six-month presidency of the European Union from Slovenia in the new year.

Europe is ready for an Omicron winter, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declaring on Wednesday that “we could expect Omicron to be the new dominant variety in Europe by mid-January.”

The timing is crucial. Despite the fact that several EU countries are ahead of the curve in terms of vaccination rates, the rollout remains uneven across the 27-nation bloc.

Vaccination rates in nine EU nations are below 60%.

The capacity of Omicron to dull the effects of existing vaccines has fueled efforts to get booster doses into the hands of soldiers.

However, given that Omicron infections quadruple every two days, the EU health agency ECDC cautioned on Wednesday that vaccines alone would not be enough.

“There will be no time to close the remaining vaccine gaps,” said Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

“The following months will be challenging,” EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides admitted.

While some believe that the new strain may induce milder symptoms than the Delta version based on preliminary evidence from South Africa, where Omicron is currently common, mathematical modeling suggests that its sheer infectivity could overwhelm hospitals.

According to AFP, the draft summit conclusions emphasize the importance of “rolling out immunizations to everybody and deploying booster doses” while maintaining cross-EU collaboration.

The united front, on the other hand, is plainly eroding.

Even vaccinated travelers must undergo PCR tests in Italy, Ireland, Portugal, and Greece, which have all strengthened entry requirements for EU newcomers.

Their actions looked to be in violation of the rules of an EU Covid certificate that has been in place since. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.