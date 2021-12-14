Omicron, Fed Tapering Fears Drive Asia Markets Lower.

The Omicron coronavirus type, as well as troubles in the Chinese property market and expected central bank efforts to limit growing inflation, sent Asian stocks lower on Tuesday.

The US Federal Reserve will announce its latest interest-rate decision on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) the next day, as policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic grapple with rising prices.

Following a solid performance last week, equities have sunk this week as Britain became the latest country to step up its response to the Omicron strain, and China reported its first case, raising fears that the global recovery could be jeopardized.

Tokyo, Seoul, and Sydney all fell as a result of these anxieties. London and Paris have become more accessible.

Both Hong Kong and Shanghai ended the day with losses, weighed down by the Chinese housing market’s continuing troubles, precipitated by Evergrande’s stunning fall from grace.

Shimao, a developer, became the latest company to get caught in the dragnet on Tuesday, when its stock fell to its lowest level in a decade.

Markets were also rattled by SenseTime’s decision to postpone a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong on Monday, illustrating the dangers investors face as relations between Washington and Beijing deteriorate.

Concerns about the Omicron version of the Coronavirus have continued to haunt investors, with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) lowering its growth predictions for developing Asia for 2021 and 2022 after warning that it might have a “substantial” economic impact.

While the region was projected to maintain a “solid resurgence” and keep inflation under control, the ADB warned that the advent of Omicron has added “extra uncertainty.”

Oil prices have also fallen as a result of the virus fears, after rising by roughly 8% last week.

Aside from property difficulties and virus fears, all eyes are on the Fed this week, which must choose between raising rates and yanking the rug out from under a shaky recovery or maintaining the status quo and allowing inflation to soar even higher.

As the US contends with consumer prices growing at some of the highest rates in decades, analysts predict the central bank will choose the former.

In a survey response to Bloomberg, Philip Marey, senior US strategist at Rabobank, said, “The tapering process has become a straightjacket, preventing the Fed from responding to the higher than projected level and persistence of inflation.”

The ECB will be put under pressure if there is a strong signal for rate hikes in 2022. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.