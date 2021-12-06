Omicron and tapering have the potential to send global markets into a tailspin.

The introduction of the Omicron variety of COVID-19 at a time when the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are reducing asset purchases will add to the uncertainty in global markets, which are already jittery due to fears of stagflation (slower growth and higher inflation).

Omicron has the potential to exacerbate stagflation by amplifying supply chain bottlenecks, resulting in increased supply shortages and price increases at a time when inflation is already high and pervasive in numerous parts of the world. Inflation in the United States, for example, is at 6.2 percent, three times the Federal Reserve’s target, while inflation in Turkey is over 20 percent. Meanwhile, Omicron may reduce demand for some services such as travel and dining out by rekindling infection worries among the unvaccinated and putting central and regional governments on lockdown, resulting in slower growth.

Government officials from all over the world have already expressed alarm about the likelihood of reduced global growth. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, for example, warned Reuters last week that Omicron is a “serious threat to the world economy.” “Hopefully, it will not considerably limit economic development,” Yellen said, adding, “There is a great deal of uncertainty, but it may pose considerable problems.” “We’re still looking into it.” Financial markets are also fearful about increasing inflation, which is squeezing the bottom line of publicly traded corporations, and slower growth, which is decreasing the top line.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs dropped its U.S. economic growth forecast for 2022 from 4.2 percent to 3.8 percent on Saturday, citing additional uncertainties created by the Omicron strain of the coronavirus. “While many concerns remain unexplained, we now believe that a moderate downside scenario, in which the virus spreads more quickly but immunity to severe disease is only modestly compromised, is the most likely,” Goldman economist Joseph Briggs said.

The reduction by Goldman Sachs of the US economic outlook comes following a disappointing jobs report. According to the US government, the American economy added 210,000 new jobs in November, down from 546,000 in October and below market expectations of 550,000 jobs.

The discovery of the Omicron Covid-19 variety comes at a time when central banks are attempting to scale back their bond-buying program, adding to Wall Street's woes. "A COVID comeback or a miscalculation by central bankers are among the potential causes of a dramatic slump in financial markets, which look to be on the verge of happening," says one analyst.