Omar Radi, a Moroccan journalist, has been sentenced to six years in prison by a Moroccan court.

Omar Radi, a Moroccan journalist and human rights campaigner, was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday on charges of espionage and rape, which he has denied.

Radi’s trial began in June of last year, just days after Amnesty International said Moroccan officials had put Pegasus spyware produced in Israel on his mobile.

At the time, Rabat disputed the report, and on Monday, the authorities “categorically rejected” the use of Israeli spyware to track critics at home and abroad.

Radi, 35, has been held since July 2020 and is a known vociferous critic of the administration.

His arrest and detention provoked nationwide and international protests by human rights activists, academics, and politicians.

In two distinct incidents investigated separately but adjudicated together, he faced charges of rape and “undermining the internal security of the state.”

Radi was also accused of receiving “foreign monies” in exchange for sharing “intelligence” with a third party.

In a statement released on Monday, Amnesty International branded the processes “flawed” and “not justice,” and demanded “a fair retrial in accordance with international norms.”

Radi was questioned about text messages he exchanged with a Dutch diplomat in 2018 during a prior hearing in June.

Radi has maintained his innocence throughout, telling the court last month that the case against him was void and that his confinement “did not justify my imprisonment for nearly a year.”

He claimed he was the victim of those “who believe they are beyond the law,” and he denied both rape and espionage claims.

He questioned, “Where is the illegality in a journalist meeting and exchanging (views) with a foreign official?”

Morocco stated it “never acquired computer malware to hack communication devices” before the verdict on Monday.

Rabat had “infiltrated the phones of various national and international public personalities and presidents of international organizations with computer software,” according to a government statement.

Activists, journalists, businesses, and politicians throughout the world have been spied on using software produced by Israeli corporation NSO, according to a collaborative investigation by numerous Western media sites published on Sunday.

The Washington Post, The Guardian, and Le Monde, among other publications, linked NSO Group to a list of tens of thousands of smartphone numbers.

Many of the numbers on the list were concentrated in ten countries, including Morocco.

Rabat expressed its “extreme shock” at the claims on Monday, describing them as “false allegations without any foundation.”

Another journalist, Imad Stitou, 32, was sentenced to six months in prison by the same Casablanca court on Monday.