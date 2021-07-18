Olympic athletes have been infected as a result of the Covid travel woes that have hit Europe.

Officials reported Sunday that two athletes in the Tokyo Olympic Village were the first to test positive for the coronavirus, as new border procedures in Europe caused last-minute travel headaches.

The cases will heighten fears about the Olympics, which begin less than a week from now.

The Games are being billed as the world’s “most restrictive sporting event,” but they are facing criticism in Japan due to fears that they could introduce new infections to a country already dealing with an outbreak.

Two athletes tested positive in the Village and one abroad, according to a daily tally of new instances. They arrive a day after the village’s first case, an unnamed person who was not a participant.

Britain is also drawing criticism for excluding France from its new lenient entry restrictions; vaccinated returning UK citizens will still be required to quarantine for 10 days, unlike residents of other “amber” countries.

“I’m a doctor, so I understand health issues,” said Maud Lemoine, a London-based doctor who is visiting France.

Unvaccinated travelers from the United Kingdom and numerous other European nations will now be required to provide a negative Covid test done within 24 hours of departure, rather than 48 or 72 hours as previously required.

Almost 114,000 demonstrators rallied across France on Saturday to protest the government’s handling of the pandemic and persistent restrictions on daily life, according to the interior ministry.

“It’s not that we believe the Earth is flat; it’s just that we don’t know the long-term repercussions of these hastily assembled vaccines,” care assistant Rita, 39, said at a march in Montpellier.

In other parts of Europe, Greek police imposed curfews on Mykonos, a party island, and Spanish authorities did the same in Barcelona and other places in northern Catalonia.

European governments are up against it, with the EU’s disease prevention agency predicting a fivefold increase in infections across the bloc by August 1.

However, the continent had reason to rejoice, as the proportion of people who had been vaccinated surpassed that of the United States for the first time.

Following a sluggish start, almost 55.5 percent have now received their first dose, compared to 55.4 percent on the other side of the Atlantic.

The result, according to EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, vindicated the EU’s strategy of “remaining open and exporting half of our output to 100+ countries,” praising the bloc’s “solidarity” in comparison to other vaccine manufacturers.

