Olivia Rodrigo, a pop star, promotes Biden’s youth vaccination campaign.

Olivia Rodrigo, a teen music sensation, said she is “in awe” of the White House’s efforts to get Americans vaccinated against Covid-19, and that getting the shot was “simple.”

Rodrigo, who has more than 28 million followers on social media, is bolstering the Biden administration’s efforts to entice young people to immunization clinics.

President Joe Biden and his top coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci met with the singer and Disney actress, who will film videos to urge young immunizations.

Rodrigo, 18, remarked alongside Press Secretary Jen Psaki at the outset of the daily White House media briefing, “I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done.”

“It’s critical to have dialogues with friends and family members about the importance of being vaccinated in all communities,” she said. This is “easier than ever before, given the number of sites we have and how easy they are to find.”

Rodrigo “offered to come” to the White House to tell fans that “getting vaccinated is a means to keep yourself safe, a way to assure you can see your friends, a way to go to concerts,” according to Psaki.

Following a surge in vaccination programs around the country, the pace has slowed, with young people among the primary categories failing to receive their vaccinations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48 percent of the population in the United States has been fully vaccinated, with 55.5 percent receiving at least one dose.