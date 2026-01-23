O’Leary Criticizes Taoiseach Martin for Overseas Focus, Cites Airport Cap Delay

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has launched a scathing attack on Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, accusing him of spending more time abroad than pop icon Elton John, and failing to address critical issues such as the passenger cap at Dublin Airport, housing, and infrastructure. O’Leary’s remarks, made at a press conference in Dublin, come as the Irish government faces mounting scrutiny over delays in lifting the 32 million passenger cap at the airport, a planning condition introduced over a year ago.

Delay in Passenger Cap Removal Sparks Criticism

The passenger cap at Dublin Airport has been a contentious issue since its implementation, with concerns raised about its impact on Ireland’s economic growth and global connectivity. Despite the Irish government’s promise to eliminate the cap, it has remained in place for 13 months, drawing the ire of industry leaders like O’Leary.

“Micheál Martin has, 13 months later, still failed to scrap the Dublin Airport cap, which he promised to do as soon as possible,” O’Leary said, adding that the Taoiseach’s frequent travels were a contributing factor to his inability to act on the issue. O’Leary quipped, “We believe it’s because he’s too busy on his worldwide tour, he spends more time abroad than Elton John does.”

The cap, imposed by Dublin Airport’s local authority as a condition for expansion, has been under legal and political scrutiny. Some believe it hinders Ireland’s ability to boost its economy and connectivity, while others argue that it should remain in place to help the country meet its greenhouse gas reduction goals for 2030.

O’Leary went further in his criticism, accusing the Taoiseach of neglecting his duties at home. He claimed that Martin was more focused on high-profile international events than on addressing pressing domestic issues. “He’s eating Ferrero Rocher and doing bugger all at home,” O’Leary remarked, suggesting that Martin’s foreign trips were a convenient excuse for inaction on critical matters like housing and infrastructure development.

A Busy Schedule Abroad

In a pointed presentation, O’Leary listed some of Martin’s recent international travels, which included attending the Cop30 conference in Brazil, the G20 summit in South Africa, a jobs summit in Angola, and a trip to China in January. The Ryanair chief executive also accused Martin of “dossing” in Davos, Switzerland, during this week’s World Economic Forum.

“It’s not like they’ve been busy passing other legislation last year,” O’Leary said, emphasizing his view that Martin’s international schedule had kept him from fulfilling his promises to the Irish people.

The Taoiseach’s extensive foreign travel has become a point of contention in Irish politics, with some questioning whether it is detracting from his leadership responsibilities at home. However, O’Leary’s remarks are not the first time he has publicly criticized government figures. The Ryanair CEO has a long history of making pointed comments about government officials, including former Green Party ministers Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin.

When asked if he felt he was receiving similar treatment from high-profile figures, including tech billionaire Elon Musk, O’Leary responded, “I’m well able to take my own medicine.” Nonetheless, the Ryanair chief’s comments on Martin’s foreign engagements have added a new layer to the ongoing debate about government priorities and the Irish economy’s future.