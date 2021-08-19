Old Navy’s out-of-date “Plus Size” section will be phased out, and all sizes will be sold together.

Following requests to discontinue the industry practice, retail clothing brand Old Navy is phasing out a dedicated department for its plus-size clothes. Women’s clothes sizes 0-30 will be sold in one department in shops and online starting Friday.

All 1,200 Old Navy stores will now feature mannequins in sizes 4, 12, and 18, as well as a variety of sizes for models to present the merchandise online.

The “plus-size” collections, which were previously sold in a different section of stores and had their own internet category, will now be sold simultaneously and combined into a single online navigation menu.

Since 2004, Old Navy has sold plus sizes 16 and up and has had a dedicated design and production team.

The company used to charge more for the apparel because it was more expensive to produce. This was widely panned, prompting a petition on Change.org.

Women’s fashion for the company will now be designed by a single team, and all apparel designs will be accessible in a variety of sizes.

Old Navy’s head of women’s merchandising, Alison Partridge Stickney, said, “We realized this wasn’t going to be a simple cure.”

“We couldn’t address this by putting another rack of clothes in stores or introducing a few more styles. It had to be a complete overhaul of how we work.”

Plus-size clothing is more expensive to produce, which has caused many companies to abandon the market. However, many manufacturers that have already joined in on the phase-out have achieved success. This involves providing more options to a broader audience than most merchants and expanding into the $20.4 billion plus-size market in the United States.

The number of “plus” searches on Old Navy’s website has increased by 63 percent in the last year. According to Brian Ehrig, a partner in Kearney’s retail practice of global strategy, the plus-size women’s market is predicted to rise from 4% to 8% by 2023.

Starting August 20, every piece in the @OldNavy women’s department will be available in sizes 0-30 in the same styles and for the same price, entirely integrated into the existing women’s section https://t.co/th0jU9HexW.

“There are no distinct divisions, various styles, solitude, or frustration.” https://t.co/Ay9AIffMSG