Oil prices rise as European stocks rise in response to the German vote.

European stock markets rallied on Monday following a close result in Germany’s general election, but the euro was pulled down by the likelihood of protracted coalition discussions.

Share prices on Wall Street opened higher on the opposite side of the Atlantic, as investors anticipate the publication of a variety of statistics later this week.

Concerns over tighter supply pushed Brent oil prices near to a three-year high of just about $80 per barrel, increasing energy company stock prices.

The blue-chip DAX market in Frankfurt jumped 0.4 percent after Finance Minister Olaf Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats defeated outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in a tight election.

The stock markets in London and Paris both climbed by 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

For a brief while, the euro dipped below $1.17.

“Despite the relative comfort surrounding a likely coalition of moderate parties, the current uncertainty and protracted nature of creating a new government has contributed to the euro incurring slight losses against other major currencies,” MoneyCorp analysts wrote in an investor note.

Investors were also keeping a wary eye on developments in the crisis at Evergrande, the struggling Chinese property behemoth that is teetering on the verge of collapse and threatening contagion.

“While the Evergrande scenario shook stock markets last week, this week is starting with some positive movement after the SPD party won the German federal elections,” said XTB analyst Walid Koudmani.

“Despite market optimism, this was the most likely outcome and did not come as a huge surprise to investors.”

Businesses are breathing a “big sigh of relief,” according to Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, because the far-left Die Linke party is unlikely to enter government following a bad showing.

A continuing shortage of petrol or gasoline has impacted London stocks, which has been prompted by panic-buying at fuel stations around the United Kingdom.

Brent North Sea oil jumped to $79.52 a barrel in Asian trade due to supply concerns.

That was the highest level since the 23rd of October of last year.

Exinity analyst Hussein Sayed said, “The world’s demand is not being satisfied with enough supplies, and this has pushed Brent near $80.”

“Inventories are falling across all continents as we approach the (northern hemisphere) winter season.”

Asian stock markets were mainly higher, while investors were concerned about the Evergrande situation.

After a blow-out last week, Hong Kong was among the strongest performers on bargain-buying, however traders were still unsure whether Evergrande paid interest on an. Brief News from Washington Newsday.