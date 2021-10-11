Oil Prices Have Reached New Multi-Year Highs.

On robust demand and low supplies, world oil prices soared to new multi-year highs on Monday, stoking inflation concerns and impacting on most European stock markets.

Brent crude in London hit a three-year high of $84.38 a barrel, while WTI crude in New York hit a seven-year high of $81.72.

Global supplies have been further squeezed by OPEC and other major producers’ recent decision not to increase supply.

“Nerves are still obviously visible in the markets,” according to OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

“Inflation fears and the likelihood of tighter monetary policy are among the various economic headwinds in the coming months,” says the report.

Last week, record-breaking natural gas prices raised oil prices, although these have since fallen following recent statements from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last week, gas prices soared on resurgent demand from recovering economies ahead of the northern hemisphere’s peak-demand season.

Some consumers have switched from gas to crude oil as a result of this.

“Extremely high natural gas prices… (are) expected to increase demand for oil products in place of pricey natural gas,” according to SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

“However, we have never seen a situation like this previously on such a large scale… (where) natural gas costs are twice as high as oil prices.”

In the meantime, rising oil prices boosted London’s stock market on Monday, owing to the city’s large energy sector.

On the negative, early afternoon trades in Frankfurt and Paris slumped as inflation fears grew.

“European markets are on shaky ground,” IG analyst Joshua Mahony said.

“With inflation fears looming, we’re unlikely to see a return to frenzied bullish euphoria very soon,” he said.

In other markets, most Asian markets climbed on Monday, extending a surge that began last week as US lawmakers avoided a costly debt default.

As the Federal Reserve prepares to reduce its ultra-loose monetary policy, the current oil price increase has heightened inflation fears.

Last month’s large miss on US job creation did little to undermine expectations that the Fed will start winding down its mammoth bond-buying program to keep price rises under control just as the global recovery shows symptoms of stalling.

The release of inflation data from China and the United States this week will be closely watched, as the rise in prices around the world becomes increasingly difficult for governments when businesses reopen and demand for commodities returns despite constrained supplies.

The start of the corporate earnings season is also on the horizon this week.

Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at a 2.0 percent gain. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.