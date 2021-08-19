Oil prices have plummeted, and stocks have fallen as a result of Fed taper talk and Delta fears.

Oil prices plummeted on Thursday, and global markets fell for the most part, after the US Federal Reserve hinted that it would scale back its massive stimulus program this year.

The rapid global spread of the coronavirus Delta strain, hints of Chinese economic weakness, and the Taliban’s conquest of Afghanistan all weighed heavily on sentiment.

“The virus has worried investors once more, exacerbated by reports that the Federal Reserve in the United States may be on the verge of decreasing its economic assistance for the US economy,” Hargreaves Lansdown analysts said.

The luxury industry was rocked by demand issues over concerns about China’s stalling economic recovery as well as an anticipated crackdown on the rich by the authorities in late morning trades, with the major stock index in Paris temporarily falling 3.0 percent before reducing losses.

In recent years, luxury firms have grown to rely largely on well-heeled Chinese, and shares in Paris-listed luxury groups have taken a knock.

LVMH stock dropped 6.4 percent, Kering 9.5 percent, and Hermes 4.7 percent.

Investor fears, according to UBS analysts, are “driven by three key factors: 1) continued Covid-related limitations; 2) probable macro slowdown; and, most recently, policy concerns amid the government’s call for wealth distribution and a crackdown on high incomes.”

The indices in Frankfurt and London also fell, echoing Asia’s poor performance.

Despite data revealing that new unemployment claims fell to a pandemic-era low last week, Wall Street opened the day down. The blue-chip Dow fell more, while the Nasdaq Composite rose and the S&P 500 fluctuated.

Most board members agree on reducing monetary policy in the coming months, according to minutes from the Fed’s most recent July meeting, sending shockwaves throughout trade floors.

According to economists, the dollar surged against most major rival currencies as news of tapering was followed by higher US interest rates.

The strengthening of the US dollar dragged on dollar-priced oil, which fell more than 3.0% as weaker demand prospects arose amid mounting virus fears, particularly in commodities-hungry China.

According to AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam, “concerns about lowering demand expectations as a result of an increase in coronavirus cases around the world have contributed to the drop” in oil.

“The strengthening of the dollar has exacerbated the downward pressure.”

As setting new highs on several times in recent weeks, New York’s main stock indices closed the day in the red again Wednesday after most Fed members decided to taper, or reduce, the central bank’s asset purchases in the coming months.

