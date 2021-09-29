Oil at $80 generates a mixed bag of results for the global economy.

Oil prices surpassed $80 for the first time in almost three years this week, providing a significant boost to producers while also causing additional inflationary agony for consumers, according to economists.

On Tuesday, the price of European benchmark Brent North Sea crude for November delivery reached $80.75 a barrel, its highest level since October 2018, but it fell on Wednesday.

As the globe slowly emerges from the pandemic crisis, the market has risen on anticipation of high demand and fears about constrained supplies.

As a result of the ongoing aftermath from Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and Louisiana, global supply have been affected.

The United States is the world’s top crude oil user and producer.

Due to rising natural gas prices around the world and a coal supply disruption in China, oil demand has soared in recent weeks.

Capital Economics analyst Simon MacAdam told AFP that higher oil prices will assist net producers of petroleum products by increasing their export and tax revenues.

“Higher fuel costs will eat into the real worth of disposable earnings, potentially impinging on production at a time when businesses are experiencing a slew of escalating cost pressures,” says the report.

Crude oil lubricates the global economy, bolstering the coffers of big producers both inside and outside of the OPEC exporters’ cartel.

Energy corporations such as BP, ExxonMobil, Shell, and Total benefit from the rising market.

Runaway oil prices, on the other hand, endanger the global economy and exacerbate inflationary pressures by raising manufacturing costs, which translates into higher consumer prices.

Inflation is already rising due to a global supply shortage, record-high natural gas prices, and the reopening of economies.

Concerns that central banks will withdraw stimulus measures and raise record-low interest rates to contain surging prices have caused market jitters this year.

“Rising oil prices put even more upward pressure on inflation,” said Josie Dent, an economist at the Centre for Economics and Business Research in the United Kingdom (CEBR).

“The cost of utilizing oil and energy is expected to rise for businesses and consumers in Europe and the United States.”

Lockdown-related closures and supply-chain disruption had already wreaked havoc on several enterprises.

“This comes at a time when most nations are still in the early stages of recovering from the coronavirus epidemic, with many households facing financial hardship as a result of rising unemployment rates in recent months,” Dent said.

