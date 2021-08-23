Oil and stock markets have recovered from last week’s losses.

Oil and stock prices bounced up Monday on bargain-hunting after last week’s sell-off, with traders riding a wave of optimism after pre-weekend Wall Street gains.

“Markets approach the new week with a fresh sense of optimism, having completed the previous week’s rollercoaster trip on a high note,” said Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.

“While volatility is likely to persist due to lower summer volumes, the markets’ weakness for the most of the previous trading sessions enticed some investors to purchase on the dips.”

The increases were matched in oil markets, with both main futures seeing significant rises of around 5%.

Investors were heartened by the fact that China reported no new local Covid cases on Monday, after suffering big losses previously due to concerns that the Delta variety may damage demand as countries restrict people’s movements.

World markets have been spooked by fears about the Covid mutation, which has forced some governments to reimpose containment measures. Last week, minutes from the Fed’s July meeting revealed that it may begin removing its massive financial support by the end of the year.

For more than a year, the massive bond-buying program and record-low interest rates have been a fundamental pillar of the global recovery, and the threat of the funds being withdrawn has slowed that progress.

In light of the Delta variant’s global march, which is displaying signals of hampered economic growth, Dallas Federal Reserve chief Bob Kaplan, who is considered a policy hawk, hinted he would reconsider his position of tapering shortly.

The focus now shifts to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole annual conference of central bankers and finance leaders on Friday, in the hopes of getting a hint about a taper timeframe.

“We don’t know if the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium will be dramatic, but if it is, Fed Chair Powell has the key to it,” said market analyst Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com.

Bitcoin surpassed $50,000 for the first time in three months on Monday, boosted by positive news from PayPal and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

During Asian trade, the world’s most popular virtual currency soared to $50,440, before falling to $50,350 in early London trades.

AJ Bell analyst Danni Hewson stated, “Bitcoin continues its recent comeback… as PayPal reveals intentions to start its cryptocurrency trading platform in the UK.”

For the first time, PayPal will allow users in the United Kingdom to purchase, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies using the online payment network this week.

