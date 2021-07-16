Officials say the US is shipping 25 million Covid vaccine doses to Africa.

The US stated on Friday that it will provide 25 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Africa, beginning with Burkina Faso, Djibouti, and Ethiopia.

Officials informed AFP that the first three countries will receive vaccines within days, with a total of 49 African countries receiving doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, or Pfizer vaccines in the coming weeks.

According to a senior Biden administration official, Djibouti and Burkina Faso would receive 151,200 Johnson & Johnson doses, while Ethiopia will receive 453,600.

The African Union and Covax, the distributor backed by the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance, are working together to coordinate the rise in vaccine doses to the continent.

It comes as the world is being hit harder by the nasty Delta coronavirus strain, with fresh outbreaks popping up everywhere from Australia to the United States and Africa.

The WHO said Thursday that coronavirus-related mortality in Africa soared by 43% in a week due to a lack of intensive-care beds and oxygen.

“The United States is happy to give 25 million Covid-19 vaccines in conjunction with the African Union and Covax,” Gayle Smith, US State Department coordinator for Covid-19 and global health, stated.

“The Biden administration is committed to leading the global response to the pandemic,” says the statement.

The vaccines, according to Strive Masiyiwa, special envoy for the African Union, will help the AU achieve its aim of vaccinating 60 percent of the continent’s population, “particularly at this time when we are witnessing the third wave in a number of African countries.”

The US donations are “a welcome, big gesture,” according to Benedict Oramah, president of Afreximbank, which is also assisting with the relief coordination.

He added there is “reason to be confident” that the African Union’s objective of at least 60% vaccine coverage will be met if additional measures are taken.

With the coronavirus pandemic, there have been substantial discrepancies in vaccine distribution around the world, with poorer countries receiving few doses while the US and other wealthier nations have implemented large-scale home inoculation programs.

As a result, so-called vaccine diplomacy has emerged, with China and Russia, both geopolitical powerhouses and vaccine makers, being accused of exploiting their vaccines to advance their strategic agendas.

The US disputes that it is competing with its adversaries, but Biden has made it a point to position the US at the core of international efforts to end the global crisis.

He has promised to provide an initial allocation of 80 million pills. Brief News from Washington Newsday.