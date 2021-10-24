Officials say the United Kingdom is ‘cooperating’ with the Kenyan murder investigation.

On Sunday, the British High Commission in Nairobi claimed it was “completely cooperating” with authorities investigating the 2012 death of a Kenyan lady last seen with a British soldier.

Agnes Wanjiru, a 21-year-old Kenyan lady, was discovered dead in central Kenya nine years ago. She was said to have been staying at a hotel in Nanyuki, Kenya’s major town, with soldiers from a nearby British army installation.

According to the Sunday Times, a British soldier admitted to killing Wanjiru that evening and showed his buddies where he deposited the young mother’s body in a septic tank outside the hotel.

According to soldiers featured in the newspaper, the crime was reported but ignored by military officials, who stated the accused’s identity was kept a secret but he was never questioned and eventually returned home.

Jane Marriott, the United Kingdom’s High Commissioner to Kenya, expressed “outrage and anguish” over Wanjiru’s death and pledged high-level support to a Kenyan probe into her death.

“I can tell Kenyans that the United Kingdom is fully working with the inquiry and will assist in every way possible,” Marriott said in a statement released on Sunday.

“Senior military officials from the United Kingdom visit Kenya on a regular basis, including in the coming weeks, and will address Ms Wanjiru’s murder and the United Kingdom’s assistance for the Kenyan investigation.”

Initial inquiries were made by a special UK investigative department in 2012, she claimed, and details regarding British servicemen were provided to Kenyan authorities when requested.

Kenyan officials began looking into the murder anew after an inquest in 2019.

The British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) stated that the Kenyan police had authority over the investigation and that they supported their efforts.

The British army has maintained a permanent presence on the outskirts of Nanyuki since Kenya’s independence in 1963.

Thousands of British infantrymen have passed through BATUK for training in harsh and challenging terrain, and the facility has been a major source of revenue for Nanyuki for decades.

However, the subject of who has jurisdiction over British lawbreakers has been a source of contention between Britain and Kenya in the past, and other episodes have heightened tensions over Britain’s lengthy presence in Nanyuki.

A fire broke out at a BATUK training location in March and expanded uncontrollably, blazing for days and destroying 12,000 acres (4,800 hectares).

In 2002, the British military ministry compensated 233 people who claimed they had been hurt by unexploded British ordnance in the area with millions of pounds.