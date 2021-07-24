Officials say 60 Cubans have been prosecuted so far for protesting.

A senior official stated Saturday that some 60 Cubans have been punished so far for taking part in extraordinary anti-government protests earlier this month.

The accusations were minor, and the total number of persons imprisoned has not been revealed, despite requests from relatives requesting information on their loved ones.

“Until yesterday, 19 judicial processes have reached the country’s municipal courts — cases involving 59 people accused of allegedly committing crimes (during) these disturbances,” Supreme Court President Ruben Remigio Ferro told reporters.

Thousands of Cubans came to the streets on July 11 and 12, yelling “Freedom,” “Down with the dictatorship,” and “We’re starving” in the largest demonstrations since Fidel Castro’s revolution in 1959.

For reportedly marching without face masks, hundreds of people were arrested, with many facing charges of contempt, public disruption, vandalism, and propagation of the coronavirus outbreak.

At least 600 names have been released on lists of those arrested by independent observers and activists.

Ferro stated that the accused are being prosecuted using a speedier trial system, but that due process is being observed.

The protests took place as the country faces its greatest economic crisis in 30 years, with persistent electricity, food, and pharmaceutical shortages, as well as an increase in Covid-19 cases.

According to his family, Anyelo Troya, one of the authors of an anti-government rap song popular among demonstrators, was sentenced to a year in prison on Wednesday for “public disruption.”