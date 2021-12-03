Officials said the UAE has agreed to buy 80 French Rafale fighter jets.

Officials stated on Friday during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron that the UAE has inked a deal for 80 Rafale fighter jets, the largest international order for the warplanes ever.

The UAE, one of France’s biggest defense customers, has also decided to acquire 12 Caracal military transport helicopters, according to a statement from the French presidency.

“This is the result of the two countries’ strategic alliance, which has strengthened their power to act together for their autonomy and security,” the statement stated.

Since the aircraft’s introduction in 2004, the Rafale has received the largest foreign order.

Dassault Aviation director-general Eric Trapier inked the agreement during Macron’s first day in the Gulf, when he met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

By ordering the Dassault Aviation-built Rafales, the UAE is following in the footsteps of Gulf rival Qatar, which has ordered 36 of the planes, and Egypt, which ordered 24 in 2015 and 30 this year.

The F4 model planes will be supplied starting in 2027, after a two-billion-euro development program that is expected to be completed in 2024.

The order to replace the UAE’s 60 Mirage 2000-9 jets, which were purchased in 1998, comes ten years after former French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s unsuccessful discussions.

Despite competition from American and other European manufacturers, Rafale has since made a breakthrough on the international market. Qatar, India, Egypt, Greece, and Croatia are among its six international clientele.

According to a legislative report, the Emirates was already the fifth largest customer for the French defense sector, spending 4.7 billion euros between 2011 and 2020.

Following the use of some of these weapons in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is fighting Iran-backed rebels in a war that has resulted in one of the world’s greatest humanitarian catastrophes, France has come under fire.