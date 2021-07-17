Officials in Cuba claim one person has died as a result of the protests, and many have been arrested.

Officials say one person has died in anti-government rallies across Cuba, while activists say at least 100 people have been arrested and scores more remain in jail as international solidarity demonstrations continue.

The protests are the greatest in Cuba since the revolution in the 1950s, and they come as the country faces its worst economic crisis in 30 years, with chronic shortages of electricity, food, and medicine, as well as an increase in coronavirus infections.

Following the demonstrations in dozens of cities and towns, Cuba’s San Isidro free speech protest movement produced a list of 144 persons held or reported as missing late Monday.

The interior ministry stated Tuesday that a 36-year-old man died during a protest on the outskirts of Havana on Monday, according to the state news agency, which identified him as Diubis Laurencio Tejeda and claimed he had taken part in “disturbances.”

On Sunday, demonstrators yelled “down with the dictatorship” before being dispersed by police in roughly 40 locations across Cuba, but approximately 100 protestors regrouped in Havana Monday evening, yelling “down with communism.”

On Tuesday, relatives and friends of those jailed during and after the historic protests searched desperately for information on their whereabouts.

“They removed him from the house tied and beaten, without a shirt, without a mask,” said a 50-year-old mother at a police station in the capital, inquiring for her 21-year-old son.

“They kidnapped a lot of people from the neighborhood, both young and old.”

Cuba’s foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez, rejected a “social outbreak” on Tuesday, maintaining that the people continue to support “the revolution and their government.”

The United States, which has imposed restrictions on Cuba since 1962, is being blamed by Havana for following a “strategy of economic suffocation to provoke civil instability in the island.”

However, Washington blamed the one-party communist state for “decades of repression.”

Cuban-Americans gathered in support of the anti-government rallies in Miami and Washington, D.C., with smaller-scale protests also taking place in Brazil, Ecuador, and Uruguay.

In a statement posted on the Bishops Conference website, Cuba’s Catholic Church appealed for “understanding,” adding that “the people have the right to voice their needs, wants, and hopes.”

On Sunday, President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with his retired predecessor Raul Castro and the rest of the Communist Party politburo to discuss the protests, according to Granma, the country's official newspaper.