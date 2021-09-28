Officials from the Federal Reserve who have been involved in stock trading are planning to retire.

Two senior Federal Reserve officials, one of whom was recently chastised for his stock trading, have announced their retirement in the next week, albeit only one of them acknowledged the controversy.

Robert Kaplan, the president of the Dallas Fed, has announced that he will step down on October 8, while Eric Rosengren, the president of the Boston Fed, has announced that he will retire on September 30.

According to financial filings first disclosed by The Wall Street Journal, the two officials engaged in substantial stock trades in 2020, at a time when the Federal Reserve was aggressively attempting to bolster the US economy amid the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Despite the fact that Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the officials had not broken any current regulations, he announced intentions to review the investment ethics guidelines.

After six years at the Dallas Fed, Kaplan announced his retirement, stating that the US central bank is “approaching a pivotal stage in our economic recovery as it deliberates the future route of monetary policy.”

In a statement, he added, “Unfortunately, the recent focus on my financial disclosure risks becoming a distraction to the Federal Reserve’s performance of that critical mission.”

In contrast, Rosengren, who served as president of the Boston Fed for 14 years and spent a total of 35 years with the bank, cited health difficulties and the impending need for a kidney transplant as the reason for his retirement, while ignoring the controversy.

He explained, “It has become evident that I should strive to lessen my stress so that I can focus on my health difficulties.”

Kaplan was scheduled to leave the Fed in June when he reached the obligatory retirement age of 65.

Powell applauded both officials’ efforts, praising Rosengren’s “unwavering commitment” to financial stability and Kaplan’s “passionate and forceful public voice.”

Powell, though, acknowledged the need to revisit the Fed’s investment guidelines in a news conference last week.

“We recognize the importance of the American people’s trust in us in order for us to carry out our work efficiently. That is why I asked the Government Reserve to launch a complete assessment of the ethics laws governing federal officials’ activities,” he said.

The local boards of directors of regional banks will choose a new president under the decentralized system, subject to Fed board approval.