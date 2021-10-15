Officials from the Bank of England have warned that cryptocurrency might trigger a global financial crisis similar to that of 2008.

As the cryptocurrency market has exploded in recent months, policymakers and bankers throughout the world are concerned about the potential of another financial crisis like to 2008. Jon Cunliffe, the Bank of England’s deputy governor for financial stability, is the latest to join the chorus. Cunliffe, in a speech published by CNBC on Wednesday, highlighted the risks of an unregulated, interconnected, and, most importantly, leveraged crypto market, which might lead to a worldwide financial disaster similar to the 2008 subprime crisis, which nearly brought the global financial system to its knees.

As Cunliffe pointed out, the current crypto market bears many similarities to the 2008 financial catastrophe, including as its quick expansion from $16 billion in 2016 to roughly $2.3 trillion presently. When investment bank Lehmann Brothers collapsed in 2008, the $1.2 trillion mortgage market crashed. Another major concern is the interconnected crypto market, which, if unaddressed, might result in a systemic disaster. Cunliffe is especially concerned about the highly leveraged crypto trading organizations, which might cause a domino effect if one or two of them fail.

While the global financial system has been strengthened since the 2008 crisis, it can be severely tested in the event of high volatility, which Cunliffe identified as a warning flag that should be taken seriously. For example, the crypto market has been known to be influenced by a single tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as well as regulatory actions such as China’s ban on all crypto trading.

In recent months, the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum (two of the most widely traded cryptocurrencies) have fallen by more than 30%, but they have since recovered some of their losses.