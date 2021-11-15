Officials from Nicaragua have been sanctioned by the United States as a result of’sham’ elections.

The US issued fresh sanctions against Nicaraguan government officials and the public prosecutor on Monday, citing recent “sham” elections in which long-time President Daniel Ortega was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term.

In response to the fake national elections, the US Treasury “named the Public Ministry of Nicaragua (the federal public prosecutor’s office)… as well as nine officials of the Government of Nicaragua,” according to a statement from the department.

Nicaraguan police jailed roughly 40 opposition figures, including seven potential presidential rivals, in the months leading up to the November 7 election.