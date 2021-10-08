Officials claim that Michelangelo’s David will not be censored at the Expo.

An exact reproduction of Michelangelo’s statue of David stands towering in Italy’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, but most visitors will only view the head. They’ll have to lean in and peek at the rest of the naked body.

The 3D-printed 5.2-metre (5.5-yard) monument can be seen from two levels of the pavilion, with the head and torso visible from the top level and the genitalia, buttocks, and legs visible from the lower level.

The public is welcome to visit the upper level, where they can see David’s head and shoulders plainly, while the lower level is reserved for VIPs, dignitaries, and institutional guests, who can see David’s lower portions.

Some Italian media have criticized the manner the statue has been placed, claiming that it is a sort of censorship in the Muslim United Arab Emirates, which is hosting the global fair.

The UAE, widely seen as one of the most liberal Gulf states, overhauled a slew of legislation late last year in an effort to polish its progressive image.

The installation “was functional to allow people looking at the statue from the first floor of the pavilion to see the David at eye-level,” according to organizers.

Artistic director Davide Rampello stated in a statement that it had a “different and more introspective perspective” than the original Renaissance masterpiece on display at the Galleria dell’Accademia in Florence.

The fact that UAE authorities attended the unveiling of the whole statue in April is “evidence that no censorship has been applied,” according to the statement.

Daily meetings with high-level figures were also held on the bottom floor, according to organizers, who were “free to examine… the lower half of the monument that is totally exposed.”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Dubai opened Expo 2020 last week with a dazzling ceremony featuring fireworks and light displays in a bid to entice visitors.

Italy commissioned a replica of David to represent the country at Expo, which was postponed for a year owing to Covid-19.

It was created by a team of technicians from Hexagon Italia, working under the supervision of the University of Florence’s curators, who created a high-definition physical replica that was then restored by experienced restorers.

The original was carved from a single block of marble between 1501 and 1504 and depicts the Biblical hero David, who used his sling to kill the monster Goliath.

