Official: Taliban Will Not Be Allowed Access To Afghan Reserves in the United States.

A US administration official told AFP on Monday that the Taliban will be denied access to any Afghan reserves housed in US accounts.

“Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government has in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban,” the person said as US forces were departing Afghanistan’s capital following the Taliban’s rapid takeover.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the central bank’s gross reserves were $9.4 billion at the end of April.

According to a source acquainted with the situation, the majority of those funds are held outside of Afghanistan.

It was unclear how much of the assets was held in the United States at the time.

The Taliban took power after NATO withdrew its 9,500-strong deployment in response to US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw his troops.

As the rebels encircled the city on Sunday night, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flew out of the country, sealing a military success that saw them conquer all cities in just ten days.

As it has done with other nations whose governments it does not recognize, such as Venezuela, Washington may also stop help to Afghanistan from multilateral lenders like the IMF and World Bank.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released the latest tranche of a $370 million loan to Afghanistan in June, which was approved in November to help the country’s economy cope with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Despite the fact that “security has deteriorated and uncertainty has risen as the peace talks between the government and the Taliban stalled, with the US and NATO troops slated to exit by September,” the fund maintained at the time that the government had kept its economic plans on track.

Meanwhile, the World Bank is working on more than a dozen development projects in the country and has committed $5.3 billion in funding so far.