Official: Images of Haitian migrants’ treatment do not reflect the United States.

After photographs of horse-mounted immigration officials chasing down Haitian migrants on the Mexican border went viral, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended his department on Wednesday.

Boundary patrol riders seemed to swing their mounts’ long reins to scare illegal migrants and force them back to the Rio Grande river, which defines the border, in photos taken by AFP photographer Paul Ratje on Monday that were widely circulated in the United States and across the world.

Mayorkas told the House Homeland Security Committee that the photographs “do not reflect who we are as a country, nor do they reflect who US Customs and Border Protection is.”

“I have ordered a thorough investigation into the incidents depicted in those images,” he stated.

“The facts will dictate our actions, and we will not pull any punches ourselves,” he said, guaranteeing a conclusion “in days, not weeks.”

The photographs from Del Rio, Texas, were interpreted by critics as depicting both cowboys herding livestock and periods in history when horse-mounted cops, jail guards, or slave owners used whips against African-Americans.

They arrived as Mayorkas’ agency battles to keep tens of thousands of Haitians and individuals from other nations from crossing the border in the hopes of staying in the US.

Over the weekend, the Border Patrol began air deporting Haitians back to their homeland.

Members of President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party, meanwhile, denounced the treatment after photographs of the riders and migrants went viral.

“I urge President Biden… to put an end to these expulsions immediately,” stated US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Mayorkas said his department was working to dissuade arrivals as migrants continued to cross the border Wednesday and many remained camped under a bridge in Del Rio.

He told the panel, “We do have a plan to address migration at the southern border, we’re executing it, it takes time, and we’re starting to see results.”

pmh/dw